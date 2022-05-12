Falcons signed NFL Draft pick Justin Shaffer to rookie deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons signed sixth-round NFL Draft pick Justin Shaffer to his rookie contract, the team announced on Thursday.
The offensive guard was taken No. 190 overall, in the upper portions of the sixth round. The Georgia product inked a four-year deal that will pay him according to his draft slot within the rookie wage scale. NFL salary site OverTheCap.com estimates he'll earn 3.877 million over the life of the pact, and could include a roughly $217,404 signing bonus, per OTC.
Shaffer is a tough, physical interior lineman who will compete for a starting role at left guard, but should provide depth at the interior spots. He'll start work in a Falcons uniform this week during the team's rookie minicamp.
