Falcons sign Tyler Hall to practice squad

Hall was was one of the original 16 members signed to the unit

Sep 25, 2020 at 09:34 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

TylerHall

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday that they have signed cornerback Tyler Hall to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released defensive end Austin Edwards.

Hall, 21, was recently released from the Falcons practice squad but was one of the original 16 members signed to the unit. He had a good showing during training camp, and he possesses the length and size that Atlanta typically looks for in its cornerbacks. While at the University of Wyoming, Hall played in 31 games and made 70 tackles with three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

