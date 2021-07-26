Falcons sign two in free agency

Jul 26, 2021 at 03:18 PM
GMoran
Gaby Moran

Atlanta Falcons Communications Coordinator

AP_20356664847448
(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Falcons have signed the following players:

Table inside Article
Pos. Name Height Weight Experience College
OLB Emmanuel Ellerbee 6-1 235 3 Rice
OL Jason Spriggs 6-6 308 6 Indiana

Ellerbe was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Rice. The 24-year-old outside linebacker has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Ellerbe has appeared in seven career games, contributing on special teams in all seven. He spent the final 12 weeks of the 2020 season on the Texans practice squad. 

Originally drafted in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Spriggs has seen action in 44 games. He signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in 2020 where he played in eight games. The 27-year veteran has predominantly played at right tackle.  

The Falcons have released running back Tony Brooks-James and currently have 90 players on the roster.

Related Content

news

Five questions needing answers during Falcons training camp

news

Training camp preview: Punter Sterling Hofrichter facing competition

Falcons return game could be dynamic with Cordarrelle Patterson and Avery Williams
news

Bair Mail: Keys to level up Falcons defense, Kyle Pitts expectations and more

Answering your questions in Scott Bair's first-ever Falcons mailbag
news

Training camp preview: Erik Harris, Duron Harmon lead new safety crew

Veteran talent should help in 2021, with Richie Grant representing hope for future
news

Training camp preview: A.J. Terrell aside, lots left to decide at cornerback

Newcomer Fabian Moreau will challenge returners for playing time
news

D.J. Shockley expands reach, named new FOX 5 Atlanta sports anchor

Local legend will remain part of Falcons team coverage even with new TV role
news

Training camp preview: Deion Jones leads deep, versatile linebacker corps

Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker help make position group Falcons defensive strength
news

Arthur Blank statement on the passing of Greg Knapp

news

Training camp preview: Grady Jarrett needs help creating havoc

Largely unproven unit needs to find solid form, quality rotation in Falcons camp
news

Training camp preview: Key position battles upcoming on offensive line

Expect competition for a few starting spots along Falcons front
news

Falcons Announce 2021 Training Camp Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 season.

Top News

Five questions needing answers during Falcons training camp

An Ultimate Teammate | Richie Grant's Rookie Spotlight

Bair Mail: Keys to level up Falcons defense, Kyle Pitts expectations and more

Training camp preview: Punter Sterling Hofrichter facing competition

Advertising