Falcons sign two in free agency

The Falcons have signed the following players:
|Pos.
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Experience
|College
|OLB
|Emmanuel Ellerbee
|6-1
|235
|3
|Rice
|OL
|Jason Spriggs
|6-6
|308
|6
|Indiana
Ellerbe was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Rice. The 24-year-old outside linebacker has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Ellerbe has appeared in seven career games, contributing on special teams in all seven. He spent the final 12 weeks of the 2020 season on the Texans practice squad.
Originally drafted in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Spriggs has seen action in 44 games. He signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in 2020 where he played in eight games. The 27-year veteran has predominantly played at right tackle.
The Falcons have released running back Tony Brooks-James and currently have 90 players on the roster.