Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio

The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Dom Maggio to a one-year deal.
Maggio was signed by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2020 Draft and was released by the team on August 1. He played in 52 career games at Wake Forest, where he finished second in school history with 291 punts and 12,703 yards. Maggio recorded 101 career punts inside the 20 and had a career-long punt of 80 yards and finished with a 43.7 career punting average, which ranks third in school history.
The Maryland native played in 13 games as a senior in 2019, recording 74 punts for 3,464 yards (46.8 avg. – second highest in single-season school history). Maggio was named second-team All-ACC and nominated for the Ray Guy Award that season.