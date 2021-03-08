Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio

Maggio was signed by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2020 Draft and was released by the team on August 1. He played in 52 career games at Wake Forest, where he finished second in school history with 291 punts and 12,703 yards. Maggio recorded 101 career punts inside the 20 and had a career-long punt of 80 yards and finished with a 43.7 career punting average, which ranks third in school history.