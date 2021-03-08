Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio

The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Dom Maggio 

Mar 08, 2021 at 01:08 PM
Gaby Moran
Gaby Moran

Atlanta Falcons Communications Specialist

The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Dom Maggio to a one-year deal. 

Maggio was signed by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2020 Draft and was released by the team on August 1. He played in 52 career games at Wake Forest, where he finished second in school history with 291 punts and 12,703 yards. Maggio recorded 101 career punts inside the 20 and had a career-long punt of 80 yards and finished with a 43.7 career punting average, which ranks third in school history. 

The Maryland native played in 13 games as a senior in 2019, recording 74 punts for 3,464 yards (46.8 avg. – second highest in single-season school history). Maggio was named second-team All-ACC and nominated for the Ray Guy Award that season.

Related Content

news

Falcons release Ricardo Allen, Allen Bailey and waive Kurt Benkert

The Falcons made three roster moves on Thursday
news

Falcons sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts

A majority of the players have been key members of Atlanta's practice squad throughout the season
news

Falcons flex three offensive weapons for final game

Among the three players flexed is Chris Rowland, who will likely be the team's kick returner with Brandon Powell out
news

Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Mack has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL
news

Falcons place Austin Edwards on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Falcons have placed defensive end Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list 
news

Falcons waive CB Jordan Miller from reserve/injured list 

The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jordan Miller from the team's reserve/injured list
news

Falcons flex Delrick Abrams Jr. to active roster for Bucs game 

The Falcons have flexed Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster 
news

Falcons officially rule Kaleb McGary out vs. Chargers

McGary had been listed as questionable on the team's Friday game report due to personal matters
news

Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, promote Laquon Treadwell to active roster 

Treadwell is coming off of the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list and directly to the 53-man roster
news

Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Falcons host the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons activate Dante Fowler from reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14 during the team's bye week

Top News

Beek's Bits: Falcons running game, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, why it's OK not to spend big

Falcons release guard James Carpenter

Report: Falcons not expected use franchise tag on Keanu Neal

NFL free agency: Three cornerbacks who the Falcons could target

Advertising