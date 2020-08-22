Falcons sign OT Ka'John Armstrong

By bringing in Armstrong, the Falcons are adding both competition and depth at the offensive tackle position

Aug 22, 2020
The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday morning that they have signed offensive tackle Ka'John Armstrong.

Armstrong, 24, is a native of Detroit and played four seasons at Eastern Michigan. As a senior, Armstrong was a starter at left tackle, but he also started games at left tackle during his collegiate career. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he spent time with the Browns in training camp before being cut by the team. After leaving Cleveland, Armstrong spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before eventually landing on the Denver Broncos practice squad for the end of the 2019 season.

What it means

The Falcons are set at both tackle positions with Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary returning as starters. Atlanta waived rookie Scottie Dill on Friday, and fellow rookie tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk did sustain an injury at the end of the Falcons' first training camp practice. By bringing in Armstrong, the Falcons are adding both competition and depth at the offensive tackle position.

