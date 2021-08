The 6-foot-3, 246-pound outside linebacker originally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2019 NFL Draft out of Toledo and has also spent time with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old has appeared in 10 career games with two starts over two seasons in the NFL. Skipper recorded five total tackles (four solo) in four games (two starts) for the Titans in 2020.