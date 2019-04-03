Falcons sign Kemal Ishmael to one-year deal

Apr 03, 2019 at 03:26 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

2019_AF_DM_Free-Agency_TW-Ish (1)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday that they've signed linebacker Kemal Ishmael to a one-year contract.

Ishmael, 27, was drafted by the Falcons in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Originally a safety, Ishmael has become utilized more in a reserve linebacker role as his career has progressed. With the addition of Ishmael, Atlanta now has seven linebackers on its roster.

During his six seasons with the Falcons, Ishmael has recorded 231 tackles, 13 pass defenses, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown, which occurred during a blowout victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football" in 2014.

