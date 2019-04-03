Falcons sign Kemal Ishmael to one-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday that they've signed linebacker Kemal Ishmael to a one-year contract.
Ishmael, 27, was drafted by the Falcons in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Originally a safety, Ishmael has become utilized more in a reserve linebacker role as his career has progressed. With the addition of Ishmael, Atlanta now has seven linebackers on its roster.
During his six seasons with the Falcons, Ishmael has recorded 231 tackles, 13 pass defenses, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown, which occurred during a blowout victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football" in 2014.