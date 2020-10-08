Falcons sign J.J. Wilcox to practice squad

With injuries piling up at safety, the Falcons felt the need to add someone like Wilcox

Oct 08, 2020 at 09:06 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200819_Training Camp_KD2_5775

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have signed veteran safety J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad.

With injuries piling up at safety, the Falcons felt the need to add someone like Wilcox, who knows the team's defense and could be added to the active roster prior to game day per the league's new COVID-19 rules. Atlanta placed starting safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve Wednesday and both Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are dealing with injuries.

Wilcox, 29, was with the Falcons last season but tore his ACL on the first day of training camp and missed the remainder of the season. Prior to joining the Falcons, Wilcox spent much of his career in Dallas but also played in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and with the New York Jets.

A third-round draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Wilcox developed into a starting safety with the Cowboys. He has recorded 233 tackles, 16 pass defenses and six interceptions during his seven-year NFL career.

Related Content

news

Falcons place Damontae Kazee on IR

Kazee is finished for the year after tearing his Achilles in Week 4
news

Falcons add kicker Elliott Fry to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons have added three players to their active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers
news

Falcons sign kicker Elliott Fry to practice squad

In addition to signing Fry, the Falcons have released punter Cameron Nizialek from the practice squad
news

Falcons place Darqueze Dennard on IR

In addition to placing Dennard on IR, the Falcons signed Austin Edwards to the practice squad and released DJ White and Deone Bucannon
news

Falcons add Jordan Miller to active roster, send three to practice squad

Cornerback Jordan Miller will join Atlanta's 53-man roster after serving a three-game suspension to start the season
news

Falcons place A.J. Terrell on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced several roster moves on Saturday, including placing their first-round pick on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons sign Tyler Hall to practice squad

Hall was was one of the original 16 members signed to the unit
news

Falcons sign Willie Beavers to practice squad

Beavers was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings
news

Falcons sign cornerback, defensive tackle to practice squad

Atlanta has added cornerback D.J. White and defensive tackle Chris Slayton
news

Falcons sign David Moa to practice squad

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive tackle was a star during his college career at Boise State
news

Falcons waive Timon Parris, release Josh Hawkins from practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday

Top News

SFTB: Should Falcons look at Earl Thomas? Current draft position, starting over, trading players, Jessie Tuggle

Matt Ryan: Getting on track, Panthers' defense, emergence of Zaccheaus

Beek's Bits: Six from Monday and an early peek at the Panthers

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Top three spots unchanged as Cowboys, Falcons, Texans tumble

Advertising