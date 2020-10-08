Falcons sign J.J. Wilcox to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have signed veteran safety J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad.

With injuries piling up at safety, the Falcons felt the need to add someone like Wilcox, who knows the team's defense and could be added to the active roster prior to game day per the league's new COVID-19 rules. Atlanta placed starting safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve Wednesday and both Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are dealing with injuries.

Wilcox, 29, was with the Falcons last season but tore his ACL on the first day of training camp and missed the remainder of the season. Prior to joining the Falcons, Wilcox spent much of his career in Dallas but also played in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and with the New York Jets.