Falcons sign four, release veteran tackle

Germain Ifedi has been with the Falcons since 2022. 

May 16, 2023 at 03:38 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have made the following roster moves, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon: They have signed QB Austin Aune, DB Lukas Denis, DL LaCale London and OL Barry Wesley. In a corresponding move the Falcons have released Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi has been with the Falcons since April 2022, coming to Atlanta on a one-year deal. The veteran offensive lineman acted as a backup tackle behind Kaleb McGary (and Jake Matthews, too, if need be). Neither McGary (or Matthews) missed a game in 2022, so Ifedi never had an opportunity to play tackle in 2022 with the Falcons starting offensive line, nor in relief.

The Falcons did re-sign Ifedi in March of this year, again on a one-year deal prior to his release now in May.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Ifedi has made 83 starts throughout his career. Prior to joining the Falcons last year, Ifedi started seven or more games in each of his first six seasons in the league.

