Falcons sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have signed the following 11 players to a reserve/future contract following the 2020 season:

CB Delrick Abrams

OL Willie Beavers

QB Kurt Benkert

RB Tony Brooks-James

WR Greg Dortch

K Elliott Fry

DB T.J. Green

WR Chris Rowland

DT Chris Slayton

DB Chris Williamson

OL Willie Wright

A majority of the players listed above have been key members of Atlanta's practice squad throughout the season. Benkert just completed his third year in Atlanta and is a quarterback the Falcons have invested time in developing. Brooks-James is another player with history in Atlanta. Originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent in 2019, the running back bounced around the league as a rookie and in 2020 before Atlanta again signed him midway through the year.

Some other notable players on that list are Rowland, who competed to be the team's starting kick returner in training camp; Abrams, who had a strong training camp and saw action in one game this season; Beavers, a former fourth-round draft pick in 2016, and Dortch, who has experience as a kick returner in the league.