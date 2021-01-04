Falcons sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts

A majority of the players have been key members of Atlanta’s practice squad throughout the season

Jan 04, 2021 at 03:35 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

ReserveFuture

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have signed the following 11 players to a reserve/future contract following the 2020 season:

  • CB Delrick Abrams
  • OL Willie Beavers
  • QB Kurt Benkert
  • RB Tony Brooks-James
  • WR Greg Dortch
  • K Elliott Fry
  • DB T.J. Green
  • WR Chris Rowland
  • DT Chris Slayton
  • DB Chris Williamson
  • OL Willie Wright

A majority of the players listed above have been key members of Atlanta's practice squad throughout the season. Benkert just completed his third year in Atlanta and is a quarterback the Falcons have invested time in developing. Brooks-James is another player with history in Atlanta. Originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent in 2019, the running back bounced around the league as a rookie and in 2020 before Atlanta again signed him midway through the year.

Some other notable players on that list are Rowland, who competed to be the team's starting kick returner in training camp; Abrams, who had a strong training camp and saw action in one game this season; Beavers, a former fourth-round draft pick in 2016, and Dortch, who has experience as a kick returner in the league.

A reserve/future contract guarantees that a player cannot be signed by another team. It goes into effect once the new league year begins and will count towards the next season's salary cap and 90-man roster limit for offseason activities and training camp. Only players not on an active roster at the conclusion of the regular season are eligible for a reserve/future contract.

Related Content

news

Falcons flex three offensive weapons for final game

Among the three players flexed is Chris Rowland, who will likely be the team's kick returner with Brandon Powell out
news

Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Mack has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL
news

Falcons place Austin Edwards on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Falcons have placed defensive end Austin Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list 
news

Falcons waive CB Jordan Miller from reserve/injured list 

The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jordan Miller from the team's reserve/injured list
news

Falcons flex Delrick Abrams Jr. to active roster for Bucs game 

The Falcons have flexed Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster 
news

Falcons officially rule Kaleb McGary out vs. Chargers

McGary had been listed as questionable on the team's Friday game report due to personal matters
news

Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, promote Laquon Treadwell to active roster 

Treadwell is coming off of the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list and directly to the 53-man roster
news

Falcons flex Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Raiders game

The Falcons host the Raiders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons activate Dante Fowler from reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14 during the team's bye week
news

Falcons add two to practice squad

Atlanta bolstered its offense by adding two dynamic skill players to its practice squad
news

Falcons flex Kurt Benkert to active roster for Saints game

Benkert figures to slot in behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub on the game day depth chart

Top News

Falcons interview Eric Bieniemy for head coach

NFL Draft order: Falcons officially own No. 4 pick

Falcons 2021 schedule: Opponents officially set

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Advertising