Falcons season finale vs. rival Saints pushed back to late afternoon window

The Falcons season finale is happening a little later than expected. The NFL announced on Sunday night that they've moved the Week 18 contest between the Falcons and rival New Orleans to the late afternoon window, with the Saints still in position to secure a playoff berth with a win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium the home team desperately wants to prevent. The Saints need a win next week and a 49ers loss against the L.A. Rams to reach the postseason.
The game will now be played starting at 4:25 p.m.
The Saints are sitting at 8-8, with the Falcons below .500 at 7-9.
These teams produced high drama in their previous meeting, with the Falcons establishing a big lead, losing it in the fourth quarter and then regaining it on Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal as time expired.