Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks

Sep 13, 2020 at 11:29 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Davidson_AF_20200827_Training-Camp_KD2_9997
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he was officially declared inactive ahead of kickoff.

The team's second-round pick has been dealing with knee issues that limited him in training camp and kept him out of one practice this week. There doesn't appear to be much concern for Davidson's long-term status, but he will miss what would have been his first NFL game. Second-year running back Qadree Ollison is also listed among the team's inactives, meaning the Falcons will go with three running backs for the game: Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith.

Here is a full look at Atlanta's inactive list for the Seattle game:

_vsSEA_inactives.jpg

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in actin during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

