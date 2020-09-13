Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out

The team's second-round pick has been dealing with knee issues that limited him in training camp and kept him out of one practice this week. There doesn't appear to be much concern for Davidson's long-term status, but he will miss what would have been his first NFL game. Second-year running back Qadree Ollison is also listed among the team's inactives, meaning the Falcons will go with three running backs for the game: Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith.