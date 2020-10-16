Falcons resume in-person work at team facilities

The Atlanta Falcons have resumed in-person work at IBM Performance Facility under the NFL's supplemental intensive protocols.
Dante Fowler: Raheem Morris is making Falcons 'a little bit uncomfortable'
The Falcons have gone through their first week of practice under interim head coach Raheem Morris, and players have already begun to feel a change
Who will win, Falcons or Vikings? Experts' picks
The Falcons head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday
Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings
Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons
Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings expect a 'fired up' Falcons team
Courtney Cronin and Eric Smith provide a closer look at what Atlanta can expect from Minnesota on Sunday
Social Bird: Players react to ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure's sudden death
Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field
Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday
With no practice held on Thursday, the team has released an estimated injury report
Everything fans need to know about Falcons' intensive protocol situation
The Atlanta Falcons are in the NFL's supplemental intensive protocol, here's what that means
How to watch Falcons vs. Vikings: Time, TV, live stream, radio
Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings
Bird Noises podcast: Do offenses have an advantage? Playing during a pandemic, coaching changes, more
Former Falcons receiver Harry Douglas joins Matt Tabeek on episode No. 20