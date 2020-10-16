Falcons resume in-person work at team facilities

Oct 16, 2020 at 09:20 AM
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have resumed in-person work at IBM Performance Facility under the NFL's supplemental intensive protocols.

