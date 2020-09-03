Falcons release Khari Lee with injury settlement

Lee was signed by the Falcons this offseason to increase their tight end depth heading into training camp

Sep 03, 2020 at 02:49 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have released tight end Khari Lee with an injury settlement.

Lee, 28, was signed by the Falcons this offseason to increase their tight end depth heading into training camp. During camp, Lee displayed soft hands while making several tough catches, but the Falcons have a crowded tight end room with a number of pass catchers. Lee played for the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2020, catching eight passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

With the release of Lee, the Falcons currently have 79 players on their roster. Defensive end Steven Means remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which does not count for the Falcons' roster total. Per NFL rules, the Falcons must cut their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

