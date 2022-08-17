Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of 2022 NFL preseason

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have released their depth chart, as they will every week, leading into joint practices with the New York Jets and a preseason game against them on Monday night.
You'll see below that not much has changed. The five players moved off the active roster are gone but everything else remains the same. That means rookies are at the bottom whether that's their standing or not, so let's not panic about that.
Let's take a look at where the Falcons stand, on paper anyway, heading into Jets week:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Geronimo Allison
|Damiere Byrd
|Auden Tate
|Drake London
|Tyshaun James
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Rick Leonard
|Leroy Watson
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|Jalen Mayfield
|Justin Shaffer
|C
|Matt Hennessy -OR- Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|Jonotthan Harrison
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|Tyler Vrabel
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|MyCole Pruitt
|John FitzPatrick
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Bryan Edwards
|Frank Darby
|Cameron Batson
|Stanley Berryhill
|Jared Bernhardt
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Damien Williams
|Keith Smith
|Qadree Ollison
|Caleb Huntley
|Avery Williams
|John Raine
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Jalen Dalton
|Abdullah Anderson
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Anthony Rush
|Nick Thurman
|Derrick Tangelo
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Marlon Davidson
|Darrion Daniels
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Kuony Deng
|LB
|Mykal Walker
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Rashaan Evans
|Dorian Etheridge
|Nathan Landman
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|Quinton Bell
|Jordan Brailford
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Ford
|Corey Ballentine
|Matt Hankins
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|Henry Black
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|Teez Tabor
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Isaiah Oliver
|Dee Alford
|Lafayette Pitts
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Avery Williams
