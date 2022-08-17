Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of 2022 NFL preseason

Team hierarchy remains the same on depth chart heading into joint practices with New York Jets

Aug 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have released their depth chart, as they will every week, leading into joint practices with the New York Jets and a preseason game against them on Monday night.

You'll see below that not much has changed. The five players moved off the active roster are gone but everything else remains the same. That means rookies are at the bottom whether that's their standing or not, so let's not panic about that.

Let's take a look at where the Falcons stand, on paper anyway, heading into Jets week:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRKhaDarel HodgeGeronimo AllisonDamiere ByrdAuden TateDrake LondonTyshaun James
TEKyle PittsAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsRick LeonardLeroy Watson
LGElijah WilkinsonJalen MayfieldJustin Shaffer
CMatt Hennessy -OR- Drew DalmanRyan Neuzil
RGChris LindstromColby GossettJonotthan Harrison
RTKaleb McGaryGermain IfediTyler Vrabel
TEParker HesseMyCole PruittJohn FitzPatrick
WROlamide ZaccheausBryan EdwardsFrank DarbyCameron BatsonStanley BerryhillJared Bernhardt
RBCordarrelle PattersonDamien WilliamsKeith SmithQadree OllisonCaleb HuntleyAvery WilliamsJohn RaineTyler Allgeier
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond RidderFeleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettJalen DaltonAbdullah AndersonTimothy Horne
DLAnthony RushNick ThurmanDerrick Tangelo
DLTa'Quon GrahamMarlon DavidsonDarrion Daniels
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieKuony Deng
LBMykal WalkerNick KwiatkoskiTroy Andersen
LBRashaan EvansDorian EtheridgeNathan Landman
OLBLorenzo CarterQuinton BellJordan BrailfordDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellMike FordCorey BallentineMatt Hankins
SRichie GrantErik HarrisHenry Black
SJaylinn HawkinsDean MarloweTeez Tabor
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallIsaiah OliverDee AlfordLafayette Pitts

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
