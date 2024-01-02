Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 18 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons released their depth chart for the last week of the 2023 regular season on Tuesday, without any changes.
Taylor Heinicke remains at the QB1 spot and will remain so, though that's a position to monitor due to an ankle injury that has impacted the veteran recently. All signs point to the fact that, if healthy, Heinicke will continue to start. Head coach Arthur Smith said that the Falcons should know by Friday if the signal caller will be ready to go.
A static depth chart is common at this stage of the season, with roles well defined to this point.
As always, continue to note that the "J" listed next to Cordarrelle Patterson signifies a "Joker" position as the veteran plays a hybrid role.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|John FitzPatrick
|Tucker Fisk
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Desmond Ridder
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Albert Huggins
|LaCale London
|Tommy Togiai
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith Jr.
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears during Week 17.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
