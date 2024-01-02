Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 18 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons released their depth chart for the last week of the 2023 regular season on Tuesday, without any changes.

Taylor Heinicke remains at the QB1 spot and will remain so, though that's a position to monitor due to an ankle injury that has impacted the veteran recently. All signs point to the fact that, if healthy, Heinicke will continue to start. Head coach Arthur Smith said that the Falcons should know by Friday if the signal caller will be ready to go.