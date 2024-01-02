Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 18 of the 2023 regular season

Jan 02, 2024 at 02:58 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons released their depth chart for the last week of the 2023 regular season on Tuesday, without any changes. 

Taylor Heinicke remains at the QB1 spot and will remain so, though that's a position to monitor due to an ankle injury that has impacted the veteran recently. All signs point to the fact that, if healthy, Heinicke will continue to start. Head coach Arthur Smith said that the Falcons should know by Friday if the signal caller will be ready to go. 

A static depth chart is common at this stage of the season, with roles well defined to this point. 

As always, continue to note that the "J" listed next to Cordarrelle Patterson signifies a "Joker" position as the veteran plays a hybrid role.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Taylor Heinicke Desmond Ridder Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Albert Huggins LaCale London Tommy Togiai
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Andre Smith Jr.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

