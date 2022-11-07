Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 10 of 2022 NFL regular season

He's baa-aaack.

Cordarrelle Patterson has returned to the active roster, reclaiming the top running back spot on the Falcons depth chart. His formal return to action came on Sunday, when he had 13 carries for 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a tough loss to the Chargers.

RELATED CONTENT:

He wasn't a true featured back in Week 9, allowing Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to get opportunities in an effective run game that churned out more than 200 yards. Getting Patterson back in the mix is a bonus.

Losing left guard Elijah Wilkinson is a setback. The productive starting left guard is on IR, and head coach Arthur Smith ruled fill-in Matt Hennessy out for Thursday's game against Carolina due to a knee injury. Colby Gossett stepped in for Hennessy and could do so again versus the Panthers. On the depth chart, Hennessy is the first-team left guard, with Gossett behind him.

We've also seen new addition Jalen Dalton slides into a defensive line position behind Abdullah Anderson. Rashad Fenton is positioned fourth behind A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Mike Ford in the first week after the cornerback was acquired in trade with Kansas City.