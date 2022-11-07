Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 10 of 2022 NFL regular season

He's baa-aaack.
Cordarrelle Patterson has returned to the active roster, reclaiming the top running back spot on the Falcons depth chart. His formal return to action came on Sunday, when he had 13 carries for 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a tough loss to the Chargers.
RELATED CONTENT:
He wasn't a true featured back in Week 9, allowing Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to get opportunities in an effective run game that churned out more than 200 yards. Getting Patterson back in the mix is a bonus.
Losing left guard Elijah Wilkinson is a setback. The productive starting left guard is on IR, and head coach Arthur Smith ruled fill-in Matt Hennessy out for Thursday's game against Carolina due to a knee injury. Colby Gossett stepped in for Hennessy and could do so again versus the Panthers. On the depth chart, Hennessy is the first-team left guard, with Gossett behind him.
We've also seen new addition Jalen Dalton slides into a defensive line position behind Abdullah Anderson. Rashad Fenton is positioned fourth behind A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Mike Ford in the first week after the cornerback was acquired in trade with Kansas City.
Take a look at the complete Falcons depth released by the team on Monday evening.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Damiere Byrd
|Bryan Edwards
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Anthony Firkser
|MyCole Pruitt
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Matt Hennessy
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
We take a monochrome look at the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 6, 2022.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|ILB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|Rashad Fenton
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
|Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Avery Williams
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.