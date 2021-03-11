Falcons re-sign Younghoe Koo, three more exclusive rights free agents 

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed four exclusive rights free agents: Wide receiver Christian Blake, cornerback Tyler Hall, kicker Younghoe Koo and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.
Blake was originally signed by the Falcons following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois. He has appeared in 25 career games with three starts at wide receiver and has tallied 24 receptions for 232 yards (9.7 avg.). Blake appeared in all 16 games last season with one start and recorded a career-high 13 receptions for 141 yards (10.8 avg.)
Hall was originally signed by the Falcons following the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Hall tallied two solo tackles on defense and four special teams tackles in nine game last season. The Wyoming product began the season on the Falcons practice squad and appeared in two games as a standard practice squad elevation prior to being signed to the Falcons active roster in Week 6.
Koo made 37-of-39 field goal attempts (94.9 percent), including 8-of-8 from at least 50 yards and 33 extra point attempts for a career-high 144 points in 15 games last season to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. Koo's 37 made field goals led the NFL and surpassed Matt Bryant (35 in 2016, 2017) for the most made field goals in a single season in franchise history. From Week 4-15, Koo made 27 consecutive field goals – the longest such streak in a single season in team history and the second-longest streak in franchise history overall. Last season, Koo also became the first player to make at least eight field goals of 50-or-more yards without a miss in a season in team history.
Tuioti-Mariner was originally signed by the Falcons following the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. The Corona, Calif., native has appeared in 24 games over two seasons and has tallied 34 total tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 11 special teams tackles. Tuioti-Mariner earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 12 of the 2020 season when he tallied a career-high five total tackles (three solo), 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one special teams tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished the 2020 season with 20 total tackles (15 solo), 1.0 sack, four quarterback hits, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a career-high 11 special teams tackles in 16 games.