Falcons Re-Sign S Godfrey

Mar 15, 2016 at 02:50 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have re-signed safety Charles Godfrey.

Godfrey, 5-11, 210 pounds, was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round (67th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He played in 82 games with 75 starts while tallying 372 tackles (289 solo), three sacks, 33 passes defensed, and 11 interceptions during his time in Carolina. He was signed by the Falcons as a free agent on October 28, 2014 after spending six-plus seasons with the Panthers. Godfrey played in five games with the Falcons and seven games with the Panthers in 2014. In 2015, Godfrey played in eight games for Atlanta and recorded 12 total tackles, forced fumble, and one pass defensed.

