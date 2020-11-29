Falcons-Raiders inactives: Julio Jones out for Atlanta

The Falcons will be without star wide receiver Julio Jones as they take on the Raiders

Nov 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_KH1_3676_16x9web
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons officially ruled out running back Todd Gurley on Friday, ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they will also be without star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones re-aggravated a hamstring injury during Atlanta's loss to New Orleans in Week 11, and although he attempted to come back into the game in the fourth quarter, he was clearly bothered by the injury. Jones logged some practice time throughout the week, but his hamstring, which has plagued him for much of the season, ultimately proved too injured for him to push through on Sunday.

The Raiders have been one of the more surprising AFC teams this season, and they will prove a big challenge for Atlanta. Without Jones and Gurley in the lineup, the Falcons will likely turn to Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Brian Hill to held shoulder the load with Matt Ryan.

_vsLV_inactives.jpg

Related Content

news

Falcons-Saints inactives: Marshon Lattimore out for New Orleans

The lists of inactive players for both the Falcons and Saints could have a big impact on how Sunday's game unfolds
news

Falcons-Broncos inactives: Calvin Ridley ruled out against Denver

Along with Ridley, the Falcons will also be without Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler for Sunday's matchup
news

Falcons-Panthers inactives: Ito Smith, Marlon Davidson out for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons will be without a few young players for Thursday night's matchup against the Panthers
news

Falcons-Lions inactives: Takk McKinley will play for Atlanta

After missing last week's win against the Minnesota Vikings, McKinley is back in the fold
news

Falcons-Vikings inactives: Atlanta missing one starter

The Falcons are as near full health as could be expected heading into their Week 6 contest against the Vikings
news

Falcons-Panthers inactives: Julio Jones ruled out for game

Fantasy football managers take note: The Falcons have officially ruled out Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Panthers
news

Falcons-Cowboys inactives: Jake Matthews suiting up for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons will also be without two key young defenders on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys
news

Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks
news

Falcons-Vikings: Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison among Atlanta's inactives

The two exhibition-game stars are among Atlanta's inactive players for the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Falcons-Packers inactives: Atlanta close to full strength 

The Falcons will have most of their regular starters available for Sunday's matchup against the Packers
news

Falcons-Ravens inactives: Joe Flacco out; no major names out for Atlanta

For the first time in a long time, the Falcons will be somewhat near full strength

Top News

Tabeek: Raheem Morris is turning this team around and defense leading the charge

Matt Ryan on Deion Jones' pick-six: Great players are opportunistic

Highlights from BIG win at home over Raiders | Sideline Access

Postgame Breakdown | Week 12 - Falcons vs. Raiders

Advertising