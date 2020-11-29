Falcons-Raiders inactives: Julio Jones out for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons officially ruled out running back Todd Gurley on Friday, ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they will also be without star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones re-aggravated a hamstring injury during Atlanta's loss to New Orleans in Week 11, and although he attempted to come back into the game in the fourth quarter, he was clearly bothered by the injury. Jones logged some practice time throughout the week, but his hamstring, which has plagued him for much of the season, ultimately proved too injured for him to push through on Sunday.