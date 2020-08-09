Falcons place Chris Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Sunday that they have placed safety Chris Cooper on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Falcons now have three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list:
- Jamal Carter
- Keith Smith
- Chris Cooper
Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive. Atlanta's veteran players began their five-day initial testing phase Tuesday morning. Rookies began an initial five-day testing phase back on July 21, and they have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol.
Cooper, 26, spent the entire 2019 season on the Falcons' roster. During his rookie season, Cooper had stints with the Colts and Bengals after a prolific career at Stony Brook University.
