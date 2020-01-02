Two assistant coaches depart from Falcons' staff

Jan 02, 2020 at 09:44 AM
Will McFadden

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that Jerome Henderson, the team's secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones are leaving the organization and pursuing different career opportunities.

"We appreciate the contributions Jerome and Travis made to our organization," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "Both are fine individuals and great teammates that will find continued success in coaching."

Henderson joined the Falcons in 2016 after spending nine seasons as a defensive coach in the NFL. He played a key role in the development of young players such as Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee. Jones became the Falcons' assistant defensive line coach in 2018 after 13 seasons of coaching defensive positions in the NFL.

Despite the moves, Atlanta will keep all three coordinator positions intact. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter will be back next season, as will special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica. Raheem Morris was recently named defensive coordinator after helping lead a stunning second-half turnaround for the defense, and linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich, who also had a hand in that turnaround, will be the team's assistant head coach moving forward.

