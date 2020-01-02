Two assistant coaches depart from Falcons' staff

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that Jerome Henderson, the team's secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones are leaving the organization and pursuing different career opportunities.

"We appreciate the contributions Jerome and Travis made to our organization," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "Both are fine individuals and great teammates that will find continued success in coaching."

Henderson joined the Falcons in 2016 after spending nine seasons as a defensive coach in the NFL. He played a key role in the development of young players such as Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee. Jones became the Falcons' assistant defensive line coach in 2018 after 13 seasons of coaching defensive positions in the NFL.