Falcons' opponent: 5 things to know about the Seahawks 

Oct 22, 2019 at 01:28 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons take on the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

The Seahawks (5-2) are coming off a tough home loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will be looking to get back on track. Atlanta (1-6) will be looking for its second win of the season before heading into the bye week.

Here are five things to know about the Seahawks:

Russell Wilson having an MVP-caliber season

Seattle's quarterback might just be playing his best football to date. If the season ended today, Wilson would certainly be in the mix for the NFL's MVP conversation.

Wilson has thrown for 1,945 yards and an NFL-best 15 touchdowns through six games. He's also been spectacular with taking care of the football, only throwing one interception so far on the year.

A big reason for Seattle's early success is certainly the play of Wilson and the passing offense. The Seahawks have the fifth-ranked offense, averaging 391.6 yards per game.

Seahawks' ground game starting to roll, too

Seattle's rushing attack has been almost as good as their passing offense. The Seahawks have the No. 8 rushing offense, averaging 127 yards per game on the ground.

Running back Chris Carson is carrying the load for the Seahawks and ranks No. 7 in the league in rushing yards this season with 569.

Falcons will have to account for Jadeveon Clowney

The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is now playing for a different team. Clowney was traded from the Houston Texans to the Seahawks before the start of the 2019 season.

In his first year with Seattle, he has recorded one sack, one forced fumble and one interception. Through six seasons, Clowney has recorded 30 sacks in his career and is coming off a nine-sack season in 2018.

Seattle's linebacker duo is one of the best

Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright have been two of the best at their positions for a while now.

The duo has combined for 127 tackles this season and both rank in the top-10 in tackles on the year. Both Wagner and Wright played in Falcons coach Dan Quinn's defense when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013 and returned in 2014.

Tyler Lockett is dynamic as a returner

Lockett is one of the best players coach Pete Carroll has on his roster. Not only is he Wilson's go-to guy on offense, he's dangerous on special teams.

The wide receiver has returned 120 kicks in his career for 3,080 yards and two touchdowns. He's also returned 140 punts for 1,033 yards and one touchdown.

Atlanta's special teams unit will have to be ready for the challenges Lockett presents.

