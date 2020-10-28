Falcons offense prepared for Hurricane Zeta's potential impact on game

Showers could be expected throughout the course of the game

Oct 28, 2020 at 05:32 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

When the Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium, they may be doing so in hurricane-like conditions.

Hurricane Zeta, a category 2 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday evening and travel a course that will carry it through Georgia and North Carolina throughout the course of Thursday. Because the Panthers play in an open-air stadium, the Falcons are certainly making weather contingencies.

RELATED CONTENT

"Yes, we do take that into account and when we started on this we knew right when we started working on it that was a possibility," Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said. "The weather report has actually gotten better as the week has gone on. It was really bleak on Monday. It's gotten better, but we'll see when we get there."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast for Charlotte, N.C., called for scattered thunderstorms and a 50 percent chance of rain at 8 p.m. ET. Showers could be expected throughout the course of the game, which would have an impact on even the simplest aspects of offense.

"That starts as basic as quarterback-center exchange," Koetter said. "Do you have to go more to the shotgun? Can you get the snap, the ball handling? Do you need more plays in certain parts of your game plan to account for weather?"

If the Falcons decide they need to protect the ball a bit more by leaning on their run game, this is far from the worst matchup for that. In their first meeting against the Panthers, Todd Gurley had his best performance since arriving in Atlanta, gaining 121 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries.

And if they do want to take some chances through the air, the Falcons will have their top receiving option available as Julio Jones is set to play his first game against Carolina of the season.

Coming off a short week and seeking the team's second win of the season, interim head coach Raheem Morris is imploring the Falcons to impose their will on the Panthers. If they have to do that while also battling a hurricane, well, they will have a plan in place.

Related Content

news

When up against Julio Jones or Christian McCaffrey, teams need their own 'Jordan Rules'

Sometimes, against the best of the best, there's no true way to completely stop them, you just have to slow them down
news

Calvin Ridley's epiphany in hospital sparked quest for greatness 

How Calvin Ridley's moment of realization in 2019 set the tone for the career year he's having in 2020
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley ruled out vs. Panthers

Atlanta has officially ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley for Thursday night's game against Carolina
news

Early Bird Report: Christian McCaffrey's status vs. Falcons still uncertain

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Lamenting loss to Lions, Eli Apple, NFL Draft, Falcons GM search, Raheem Morris on biggest regret

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Thursday night's showdown with the Carolina Panthers
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

McKinley was the only player who was unable to practice during the Falcons' return to the practice fields
news

Chris Lindstrom's mother has been 'tough as nails' in her fight against cancer

Since his mother, Dawn's, diagnosis, Lindstrom has become fully aware of just how all-consuming and intensive cancer can be for a family
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

The Bucs, Saints stay put while the Panthers move up a spot
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons focused on learning to finish

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Fans weigh in on Todd Gurley's score, clock management, turnover chains, changing Falcons name, NFL Draft

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek

Top News

SFTB: Lamenting loss to Lions, Eli Apple, NFL Draft, Falcons GM search, Raheem Morris on biggest regret

Falcons next opponent: What's changed with the Carolina Panthers

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

Chris Lindstrom's mother has been 'tough as nails' in her fight against cancer

Advertising