Calvin Ridley's epiphany in hospital sparked quest for greatness 

The Falcons never thought Ridley would fall to them ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft. With All-Pro Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu on the roster, wide receiver wasn't necessarily a need for the Falcons. But when a talent like Ridley is still on the board, it's an easy decision. Atlanta took Ridley with the No. 26 overall pick that year and it ended up being a move that made an already talented offense that much more elite.

After catching 224 passes for 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Ridley was widely viewed as one of the top prospects at his position. A wide receiver wasn't selected in the 2018 draft until the No. 24 overall pick when the Carolina Panthers selected D.J. Moore. Ridley was selected two picks later.

The expectations were high for Ridley in his first season and he didn't shy away from attacking them head on. Ridley is wise for his age and his approach to the game and his daily practice habits gave his teammates and coaches confidence he could be an impact player right away.

Falcons interim head coach, Raheem Morris, was Ridley's position coach for 24 games. If there's anyone who can speak on Ridley and the type of player he is, it's Morris who said the Falcons didn't think they would have a chance to draft the elite receiver.

"He fell to us so to speak and we were fortunate enough to draft a guy like Calvin Ridley that brings speed, juice, energy, practice habits, all of the stuff that he brings," Morris said. "Anytime he goes out there the work he put into it and everything he does to make is body right to keep him going, you really have to admire the work he puts in."

Ridley has been smashing franchise records since his first season in the NFL.