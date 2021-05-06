Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & Freddie Falcon celebrate Nurse Appreciation Day sponsored by Orangetheory Fitness

The Atlanta Falcons & Orangetheory Fitness host event at Children's Hospital of Atlanta - Egleston

May 06, 2021 at 04:20 PM
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

On Thursday, May 6, the Atlanta Falcons, along with Orangetheory Fitness, celebrated Nurse Appreciation Day at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston.

Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon and Falcons Legends Bryan Scott and Jerious Norwood were on hand at Children's to provide nurses with a free lunch from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Food Truck, as well as distribute prizes and giveaways as a show of appreciation for all that the nurses do to keep our community safe.

Also, Orangetheory Fitness – the new official fitness partner of the Atlanta Falcons – joined in the celebration of Nurse Appreciation Day. Today, Honors Holdings – the largest Orangetheory Franchisee globally – announced a donation of free memberships to more than 3,600 nurses at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta this summer as part of the Summer of More Life program.

