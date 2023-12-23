Falcons place fullback on injured reserve, promote replacement from practice squad

The Falcons have placed veteran fullback and core special teams player Keith Smith on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

Smith was designated as doubtful on the Falcons Friday injury report after he was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday and a non-participant on Friday.

He'll now miss the last three games of the regular season with an ankle injury, including Sunday's home finale against the Indianapolis Colts. As a reminder, a player is only eligible to return off IR after missing four games.

Tucker Fisk was added to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move. While Fisk is technically a tight end, he can slot into the fullback/H-back position. He can operate well on special teams, too.

The Falcons have also designated punter Pat O'Donnell and offensive lineman John Leglue as standard practice squad elevations.

Head coach Arthur Smith announced Friday that regular punter Bradley Pinion's wife had gone into labor this week. Having O'Donnell eligible to play provides protection if Pinion is not available. Pinion missed practice on Thursday and Friday, but Smith said after practice Friday the Falcons do anticipate having Pinion available Sunday.