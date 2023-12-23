Falcons place fullback on injured reserve, promote replacement from practice squad

Keith Smith placed on IR, Tucker Fisk moved to active roster from practice squad.

Dec 23, 2023 at 03:58 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have placed veteran fullback and core special teams player Keith Smith on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

Smith was designated as doubtful on the Falcons Friday injury report after he was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday and a non-participant on Friday.

He'll now miss the last three games of the regular season with an ankle injury, including Sunday's home finale against the Indianapolis Colts. As a reminder, a player is only eligible to return off IR after missing four games.

Tucker Fisk was added to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move. While Fisk is technically a tight end, he can slot into the fullback/H-back position. He can operate well on special teams, too.

The Falcons have also designated punter Pat O'Donnell and offensive lineman John Leglue as standard practice squad elevations.

Head coach Arthur Smith announced Friday that regular punter Bradley Pinion's wife had gone into labor this week. Having O'Donnell eligible to play provides protection if Pinion is not available. Pinion missed practice on Thursday and Friday, but Smith said after practice Friday the Falcons do anticipate having Pinion available Sunday.

Leglue has played six NFL games, with one start, all for the Steelers in 2021. The Tulane product has experience playing both guard and tackle.

Week 16 Practice | 12.21.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by Fast Twitch by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, kicker Younghoe Koo #6, and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 24

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, kicker Younghoe Koo #6, and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 24

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of an Inspire Change sticker on a helmet during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 24

View of an Inspire Change sticker on a helmet during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 24

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 24

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the Grinch cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 24

Detail view of the Grinch cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 wears Grinch cleats during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 wears Grinch cleats during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 24

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tommy Togiai #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tommy Togiai #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 24

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 24

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 24

Atlanta Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
