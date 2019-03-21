Falcons, Julio Jones 'have had really good conversations' about contract 

ATHENS, Ga. – One of the top priorities for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason is to reach an agreement with star receiver Julio Jones on a contract extension.

While the ongoing talks have yet to bear fruit, the Falcons remain in good spirits about the negotiations and are optimistic that a deal will be struck.

"We'll continue to talk with both Julio and his representation," Dimitroff said Wednesday at the University of Georgia's pro day. "We have had really good conversations with them. There is no particular time on that. I'm not concerned about it, nor is he. We'll get that figured out."

The Falcons revised Jones' contract prior to the 2018 season with the understanding that both sides would work on a contract extension this offseason. Annual salaries for receivers have gone up since Jones last signed an extension. This offseason, Antonio Brown signed a deal that includes a reported $30 million guaranteed and a salary of $16.7 million per year.

Jones, 30, led all NFL receivers with 1,677 yards in 2018. A six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, Jones has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for the majority of his career. The recent upswing in price for a top-tier wide receiver doesn't seem to be any cause for concern for the Falcons, however, as they seek to get this extension done.