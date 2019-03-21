Falcons, Julio Jones 'have had really good conversations' about contract 

Mar 20, 2019 at 08:37 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

ATLvsGB_KD_120918__1578

ATHENS, Ga. – One of the top priorities for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason is to reach an agreement with star receiver Julio Jones on a contract extension.

RELATED CONTENT

While the ongoing talks have yet to bear fruit, the Falcons remain in good spirits about the negotiations and are optimistic that a deal will be struck.

"We'll continue to talk with both Julio and his representation," Dimitroff said Wednesday at the University of Georgia's pro day. "We have had really good conversations with them. There is no particular time on that. I'm not concerned about it, nor is he. We'll get that figured out."

The Falcons revised Jones' contract prior to the 2018 season with the understanding that both sides would work on a contract extension this offseason. Annual salaries for receivers have gone up since Jones last signed an extension. This offseason, Antonio Brown signed a deal that includes a reported $30 million guaranteed and a salary of $16.7 million per year.

Jones, 30, led all NFL receivers with 1,677 yards in 2018. A six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, Jones has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for the majority of his career. The recent upswing in price for a top-tier wide receiver doesn't seem to be any cause for concern for the Falcons, however, as they seek to get this extension done.

"I know there is interest because of everything that's going on with all of the receivers in the league," Dimitroff said. "Obviously, there are big numbers [being] talked about and a big situation there. Look, we feel good with our communications there."

Related Content

news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences 
news

Report: Falcons have first-round draft pick offer for Julio Jones 

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Falcons have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on the table for Julio Jones
news

Jake Matthews 'excited to run the ball more' in Arthur Smith's offense 

Atlanta's veteran offensive lineman discusses the emphasis his new head coach is placing on getting the run game back on track 
news

A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees 

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell talks about his new defensive coordinator and his personal goals for the upcoming season
news

Five observations from Day 1 of Falcons' OTAs

Here are five notes from Atlanta's first day of organized team activities 
news

Arthur Smith keeping conversations with Julio Jones private, has no comment

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will not comment on the Julio Jones matter as he plans to keep every conversation with his player private 
news

Falcons sign WR Tajae Sharpe

news

Julio Jones comments on future with Falcons

Julio Jones spoke to Shannon Sharpe about his future in Atlanta 
news

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 3 - OTAs & Minicamp

news

Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

Grady Jarrett met with the media following Thursday's Phase II workout
news

Falcons Sign OL William Sweet

news

Internet explodes over photo of Falcons' running back Mike Davis 

A look at the reaction on social media of the viral photo of Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis 

Top News

Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Dr. Clayton Gibson III, Sports Medicine Specialist, joins the mix

Matt Ryan in action on Day 3 of OTAs

A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees 

Hard at Work | Day 2 of OTAs

Advertising