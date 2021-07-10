Falcons issue statement on Barkevious Mingo

Jul 10, 2021 at 05:10 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
Falcons edge rusher Barkevious Mingo posted bond in Tarrant County, Texas after being arrested on an allegation of indecency with a child -- sexual contact, Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday.

The Falcons issued the following statement on the Mingo situation: "Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

The 30-year old hasn't played a snap with the Falcons. He signed a one-year contract with Atlanta on March 23.

