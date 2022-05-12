Falcons ink No. 8 overall pick, Drake London

London fits the mold of what Arthur Smith was looking for this offseason. The head coach and offensive play caller needed a receiver who could wrack up some significant yards after contact. London is exactly that, with The Athletic's Dane Brugler writing in his 2022 NFL Draft Guide that "college defensive backs didn't want to tackle him" and "he provides YAC skills thanks to his toughness and ability to stay afloat."

In college, London's sheer size created matchup problems for opposing defenses. More so, his movements are smooth, and his basketball background serves him well on the move and in the air. Coaches and teammates have said his work ethic, particularly in practice, is unmatched. All of that goes along with a solid chunk of production, too.

Through three seasons at USC, London recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns through 27 games. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season, London tallied 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He earned All-American status and all-conference honors along with being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.