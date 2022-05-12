Falcons ink No. 8 overall pick, Drake London

London's signing ushers in a new era of wide receiver talent in Atlanta.  

May 12, 2022 at 07:17 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons have signed Drake London, the organization announced on Thursday afternoon. London was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

London's rookie deal is estimated to have a total value of $24.66 million, according to OverTheCap.com. The rookie receiver will carry a 2022 cap hit of $4.48 million. That cap hit will rise by about one million dollars over the course of the next four years. WSB-TV's Zach Klein reported the total value of the deal was "a little over $21.5 million."

It is the expectation that without Calvin Ridley or Russell Gage, London will be WR1 in Atlanta. He joins a receiver room that includes Auden Tate, Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge and Frank Darby. More so, London joins an offense with other receiving weapons like Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson.

London fits the mold of what Arthur Smith was looking for this offseason. The head coach and offensive play caller needed a receiver who could wrack up some significant yards after contact. London is exactly that, with The Athletic's Dane Brugler writing in his 2022 NFL Draft Guide that "college defensive backs didn't want to tackle him" and "he provides YAC skills thanks to his toughness and ability to stay afloat."

In college, London's sheer size created matchup problems for opposing defenses. More so, his movements are smooth, and his basketball background serves him well on the move and in the air. Coaches and teammates have said his work ethic, particularly in practice, is unmatched. All of that goes along with a solid chunk of production, too.

Through three seasons at USC, London recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns through 27 games. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season, London tallied 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He earned All-American status and all-conference honors along with being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The Falcons have locked in their top true receiving weapon. Let's see what he does in Year 1.

2022 Draft Pics | Drake London Visits Flowery Branch

Join us as we follow Atlanta Falcons' first round draft pick Drake London's path to Flowery Branch.

2AF_2022_DM-Draft-Pick-Announcement-Article
1 / 25
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London steps off the plane on his way to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Drake London steps off the plane on his way to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Drake London flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London signs his contract at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Drake London signs his contract at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London speaks during a press conference at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Drake London speaks during a press conference at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London flies to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Drake London flies to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot greets the gamily of Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Terry Fontenot greets the gamily of Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London is interviewed at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Drake London is interviewed at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith greets Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Arthur Smith greets Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View from the plane en route to pick up Drake London in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

View from the plane en route to pick up Drake London in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Drake London chat at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Drake London chat at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses with his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Drake London poses with his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses at a press conference with Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Drake London poses at a press conference with Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
