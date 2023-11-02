Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Drake London, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Vikings practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Wide receiver Drake London and safety DeMarcco Hellams did not participate in practice Thursday as the Falcons continue to prepare for Sunday's matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.
London (groin) and Hellams (hamstring) were also held out of Wednesday's practice. London sustained the injury in the Falcons Week 8 game and did not return.
Cornerback Mike Hughes (shoulder) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) were limited for the second straight practice. Linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant.
Defensive linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell were not listed on the participation report after the veterans were given a rest day Wednesday.
