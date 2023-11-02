Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Drake London, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Vikings practice week continues

Drake London and DeMarcco Hellams did not participate in practice for the second straight day

Nov 02, 2023 at 04:20 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Wide receiver Drake London and safety DeMarcco Hellams did not participate in practice Thursday as the Falcons continue to prepare for Sunday's matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.

London (groin) and Hellams (hamstring) were also held out of Wednesday's practice. London sustained the injury in the Falcons Week 8 game and did not return.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (shoulder) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) were limited for the second straight practice. Linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant.

Defensive linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell were not listed on the participation report after the veterans were given a rest day Wednesday.

Click here for the full participation level of the Falcons and the Vikings. Game designations will be announced Friday in the team's official injury report.

Week 9 Practice | 11.01.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 26

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 26

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Travis Bell #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 26

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Travis Bell #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 26

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray and head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 26

Atlanta Falcons assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray and head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 26

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 26

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 26

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the autumn leaves during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 26

View of the autumn leaves during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 26

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
