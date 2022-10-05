Falcons injury report: Updating Kyle Pitts status as Buccaneers practice prep begins

Punter Bradley Pinion missed practice Wednesday due to a personal matter

Oct 05, 2022 at 03:49 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Tight end Kyle Pitts missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, the team announced following the workout.

This marks the first full practice preparing for Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with two more remaining before Pitts could receive a formal injury designation.

The second-year tight end played 34 snaps in a Week 4 victory over Cleveland, with a 25-yard catch on four targets. His participation levels are worth monitoring as the practice week continues, considering Pitts is the most talented, dynamic weapon in the Falcons passing game.

Pitts wasn't the only one to missed Wednesday's session. Punter Bradley Pinion was also unavailable due to a personal matter that is not injury related.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs. Browns

We take a monochrome look at the win over the Cleveland Browns on October 2, 2022.

Detail view of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 33

Detail view of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 smiles during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 33

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 smiles during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 33

against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 33

Fans cheer during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a Atlanta Falcons helmet in the Atlanta Falcons Locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 33

View of a Atlanta Falcons helmet in the Atlanta Falcons Locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 hypes up the crowd during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 hypes up the crowd during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24's jersey in the Atlanta Falcons Locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 33

View of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24's jersey in the Atlanta Falcons Locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 33

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players walk out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 33

Atlanta Falcons players walk out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 33

A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 leave the locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 leave the locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts after the game in the locker room against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 33

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts after the game in the locker room against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A close up of Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 33

A close up of Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 defends against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 defends against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 33

General view from the roof after the victory against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 33

Scene setters before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets Cleveland Browns players after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets Cleveland Browns players after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
