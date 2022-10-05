Falcons injury report: Updating Kyle Pitts status as Buccaneers practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Tight end Kyle Pitts missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, the team announced following the workout.
This marks the first full practice preparing for Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with two more remaining before Pitts could receive a formal injury designation.
The second-year tight end played 34 snaps in a Week 4 victory over Cleveland, with a 25-yard catch on four targets. His participation levels are worth monitoring as the practice week continues, considering Pitts is the most talented, dynamic weapon in the Falcons passing game.
Pitts wasn't the only one to missed Wednesday's session. Punter Bradley Pinion was also unavailable due to a personal matter that is not injury related.
