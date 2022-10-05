Falcons injury report: Updating Kyle Pitts status as Buccaneers practice prep begins

Videos The BATTLE of the run game | On The Rise | Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons

Videos Marcus Mariota: 'playing within our system' | Press Conference

Videos Chris Lindstrom: 'the mindset we bring everyday' | Press Conference

Videos Isaiah Oliver: 'getting back to football' | Press Conference

Videos Caleb Huntley: 'super fun experience' | Press Conference

Videos Head Coach Arthur Smith is Mic'd Up in victory over the Cleveland Browns

Videos NFC Team that's Impressed You the Most

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on being as sharp as we can | Press Conference

Videos How two wins signal Atlanta Falcons success vs Buccaneers | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Montana flag football teams meet Falcons in Seattle

Videos Sights and sounds from Atlanta Falcons win over Cleveland Browns | Gameday Wired

Videos Atlanta Falcons Top Plays through the first 4 games of 2022 | Highlights

Videos Tyler Allgeier's Best Plays vs. Browns Week 4

Videos How the offensive line is creating space for the success of the Falcons run game | Film Review

Videos Arthur Smith: 'there are no shortcuts' | Press Conference

Videos How Falcons came up big to beat Cleveland Browns in 'big boy fight'

Videos Falcons' Top Plays vs. Browns Week 4

Videos Casey Hawyward: 'bend don't break' | Press Conference | Browns vs. Falcons

Videos Elijah Wilkinson: 'everything paying off that we practiced' | Press Conference | Browns vs. Falcons

Videos Richie Grant: 'seeing is believing and we believe in each other' | press Conference | Browns vs. Falcons

Videos Kyle Pitts: 'establishing the line of scrimmage' | Press Conference | Browns vs. Falcons

Videos Tyler Allgeier: 'getting it done as a collective group' | Press Conference | Browns vs. Falcons

Videos Caleb Huntley: 'ready for my opportunity' | Press Conference | Browns vs. Falcons

Videos Marcus Mariota: 'executing on all three phases' | Press Conference | Browns vs. Falcons

Videos Arthur Smith: 'I believe in every player we play' | Press Conference | Browns vs. Falcons

Videos Post Game Celly | Behind the scenes in the Falcons' locker room after win over Browns

Videos Younghoe Koo breaks 20-20 tie with 45-yard FG

Videos Sideline Access | Dee Alford seals victory over Browns with CLUTCH INT in the closing seconds

Videos Olamide Zaccheaus is wide open for 42-yard gain from Mariota

Videos Tyler Allgeier burst down sideline on 42-yard run

Videos Sideline Access | Caleb Huntley powers into the endzone for first touchdown of NFL career

Videos Marcus Mariota scrambles and finds Hesse for 22 yard gain

Videos Rashaan Evans scoops up Njoku fumble after Browns flea-flicker attempt

Videos Falcons turn away Browns with opening drive goal-line stand

Videos Sideline Access | SCOREDARRELLE's leaping dive into the endzone for a BIG touchdown

Videos Falcons are back in Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Browns vs. Falcons hype

Videos Grady Jarrett says win over Cleveland Browns, "will take everybody" | Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos The gameday experience | Sundays in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Videos Falcons coordinators speak to the media ahead of week four against the Browns | Press Conferences