Falcons injury report: Matt Ryan 'ready' to go against Saints

Nov 08, 2019 at 12:56 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20190929_ATLvsTEN_KD2_4021 (1)

After missing just the third start of his career, Matt Ryan will be back in action on Sunday against the Saints.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the former NFL MVP 'is ready' to play this weekend in the 100th iteration of the rivalry game between Atlanta and New Orleans after showing better mobility on his injured ankle. It remains unclear as of this time whether starting cornerback Desmond Trufant will be able to go on Sunday. Trufant continues to work through a toe injury that he sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 5, and Quinn said it will be a game-time decision as to whether or not he can play.

Three players have been ruled out for Sunday's game: Running back Ito Smith, defensive end John Cominsky and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer.

Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Saints.

Injury report Falcons

