Falcons injury report: Matt Ryan 'ready' to go against Saints

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the former NFL MVP 'is ready' to play this weekend in the 100th iteration of the rivalry game between Atlanta and New Orleans after showing better mobility on his injured ankle. It remains unclear as of this time whether starting cornerback Desmond Trufant will be able to go on Sunday. Trufant continues to work through a toe injury that he sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 5, and Quinn said it will be a game-time decision as to whether or not he can play.