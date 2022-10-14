Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, two other starters receive game designations heading into 49ers clash

Ade Ogundeji, Elijah Wilkinson also listed on injury report

Oct 14, 2022 at 01:11 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have some uncertainty regarding three impact starters heading into Sunday's game with the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and have bad news on another.

Inside linebacker Mykal Walker has been ruled out of the Week 6 clash.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, left guard Elijah Wilkinson and edge rusher Ade Ogundeji were all designated as questionable to play the 49ers on the team's official injury report, which was released on Friday afternoon.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons are obviously better if those thee questionable players are active, so having them available would be of great benefit against a talented 49ers team.

Pitts was ruled out of the Week 5 contest against Tampa Bay, and his presence and production was sorely missed in a close game. In addition to being a receiving threat all over the field, Pitts changes the way the Falcons are covered just by being on the field. He creates opportunities for others, including rookie receiver Drake London, when he's in the pattern.

Pitts said Wednesday that he believes he'll be good to go on Sunday, but that hasn't been formally determined to this point.

Walker is the defensive signal caller, and those duties would likely fall to others. Working without him will also be big, with rookie Troy Andersen likely seeing more snaps.

Wilkinson and Ogundeji are also vital cogs who are tough to replace, so monitoring status of those players will also be important leading up to game day.

Week 6 Practice | 10.13.22

Take a look as the team puts in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 24

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 24

View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 smiles during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 smiles during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a huddle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 24

View of a huddle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 24

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 24

Detail view of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 24

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 24

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 24

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_final_whistle_in_article_promo

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and whether Falcons should be buyers at NFL trade deadline

We also discuss whether Falcons can get into playoff chase in this Friday mailbag

news

Nerdy Birds: Quantifying Grady Jarrett's impact, a run-game showdown, and making a difference in the third phase

news

Falcons Daily: Marcus Mariota on finding his voice at quarterback position

Statistics being what they are, Dave Ragone and Arthur Smith believe Marcus Mariota is helping the Falcons offense in ways that won't show up on a stat line.

news

Falcons honoring past, looking to future while wearing iconic red helmets

Falcons to wear red helmets worn from 1966-69 on Sunday against the 49ers

news

Falcons Daily: 'You want to be the aggressor': How the offensive line has Falcons running strong

Falcons rank No. 2 in yards per carry before contact, No. 3 in rushing yards per game

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, three other starters as 49ers practice week continues

Elijah Wilkinson, Ade Ogundeji, Bradley Pinion also on Thursday participation report

news

'He's got a very high-level of football intelligence and football sense': Why Olamide Zaccheaus impact has been vital this season

The fourth-year wide receiver is averaging 17.8 yards per catch

news

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota discuss Falcons need to improve on first and second down

Arthur Smith said San Francisco 49ers defense can be "a nightmare" if Falcons offense cannot stay on track.

news

How the Falcons found Jared Bernhardt, the lacrosse star turned NFL receiver

The story is actually a really simple one.

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, two other starters as 49ers practice prep begins

Elijah Wilkinson, Ade Ogundeji also on Wednesday participation report

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Drake London, Grady Jarrett and Marcus Mariota

You questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

Top News

Best of Week 6 Practice | 10.14.22

Bair Mail: On Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and whether Falcons should be buyers at NFL trade deadline

Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, two other starters receive game designations heading into 49ers clash

Kaleb McGary talks about life on and off the grid | Falcons in Focus

Advertising