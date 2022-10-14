Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, two other starters receive game designations heading into 49ers clash

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have some uncertainty regarding three impact starters heading into Sunday's game with the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and have bad news on another.

Inside linebacker Mykal Walker has been ruled out of the Week 6 clash.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, left guard Elijah Wilkinson and edge rusher Ade Ogundeji were all designated as questionable to play the 49ers on the team's official injury report, which was released on Friday afternoon.

The Falcons are obviously better if those thee questionable players are active, so having them available would be of great benefit against a talented 49ers team.

Pitts was ruled out of the Week 5 contest against Tampa Bay, and his presence and production was sorely missed in a close game. In addition to being a receiving threat all over the field, Pitts changes the way the Falcons are covered just by being on the field. He creates opportunities for others, including rookie receiver Drake London, when he's in the pattern.

Pitts said Wednesday that he believes he'll be good to go on Sunday, but that hasn't been formally determined to this point.

Walker is the defensive signal caller, and those duties would likely fall to others. Working without him will also be big, with rookie Troy Andersen likely seeing more snaps.