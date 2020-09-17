Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

This is the second-straight day of limited participation for rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a good sign that he may see the first action of his NFL career this weekend against the Cowboys. The injury report also shows positive news for starting tackle Jake Matthews, who was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury but got back out on the field Thursday. Things aren't looking good for Kendall Sheffield who has yet to practice this season due to a foot injury. His presence was missed in Week 1 against Seattle, and coach Dan Quinn said he'd have a sizeable role once he's able to return to action.