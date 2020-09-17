Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

The Falcons had a decent number of players who practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday as the team utilized their indoor practice facility to avoid the rain. Among the four players who were listed as limited on the injury report was starting receiver Julio Jones.
Jones led the Falcons with 157 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Seahawks. Prior to the season opener, Jones appeared on the injury report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, but he obviously showed no signs of the issue during the game.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE Dante Fowler
|Ankle
|Full participation
|Full participation
|G Chris Lindstrom
|Thumb
|N/A
|Full participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|T Jake Matthews
|Knee
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DT Deadrin Senat
|Ankle
|N/A
|Limited participation
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|DE Charles Harris
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
Here is the Cowboys' injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB Jourdan Lewis
|Ankle
|Full participation
What it means
This is the second-straight day of limited participation for rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a good sign that he may see the first action of his NFL career this weekend against the Cowboys. The injury report also shows positive news for starting tackle Jake Matthews, who was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury but got back out on the field Thursday. Things aren't looking good for Kendall Sheffield who has yet to practice this season due to a foot injury. His presence was missed in Week 1 against Seattle, and coach Dan Quinn said he'd have a sizeable role once he's able to return to action.