Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

The Falcons had a decent number of players who practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday

Sep 17, 2020 at 03:54 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

JulioInjury

The Falcons had a decent number of players who practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday as the team utilized their indoor practice facility to avoid the rain. Among the four players who were listed as limited on the injury report was starting receiver Julio Jones.

Jones led the Falcons with 157 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Seahawks. Prior to the season opener, Jones appeared on the injury report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, but he obviously showed no signs of the issue during the game.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
DE Dante Fowler Ankle Full participation Full participation
G Chris Lindstrom Thumb N/A Full participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
T Jake Matthews Knee Did not participate Limited participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation
DT Deadrin Senat Ankle N/A Limited participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Did not participate Did not participate
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate
DE Charles Harris Ankle Did not participate Did not participate

Here is the Cowboys' injury report from Wednesday:

Related Links

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
CB Jourdan Lewis Ankle Full participation

What it means

This is the second-straight day of limited participation for rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a good sign that he may see the first action of his NFL career this weekend against the Cowboys. The injury report also shows positive news for starting tackle Jake Matthews, who was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury but got back out on the field Thursday. Things aren't looking good for Kendall Sheffield who has yet to practice this season due to a foot injury. His presence was missed in Week 1 against Seattle, and coach Dan Quinn said he'd have a sizeable role once he's able to return to action.

Related Content

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice
news

Falcons injury report: Jake Matthews, Kendall Sheffield held out of practice

The Atlanta Falcons began preparations for their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but three players were not among those suited up
Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield ruled out vs. Seahawks
news

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield ruled out vs. Seahawks

The second-year corner is among three players who have been ruled out for Atlanta's season opener
Falcons injury report: Top rookies A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson listed
news

Falcons injury report: Top rookies A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson listed

 The team's first two draft picks missed time during Thursday's practice
Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means
news

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means

Atlanta had a few notable players in each distinction of the injury report
Falcons injury report: Three players ruled out against Buccaneers
news

Falcons injury report: Three players ruled out against Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have officially ruled out three players for Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen among five limited players
news

Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen among five limited players

A handful of players including Allen and Julio Jones were limited for Thursday's practice
Falcons injury report: Julio Jones misses practice
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones misses practice

The Pro Bowler was held out of practice due to a knee injury
Falcons injury report: James Carpenter ruled out vs. Jaguars
news

Falcons injury report: James Carpenter ruled out vs. Jaguars

Outside of Carpenter, the Falcons don't appear to have anyone else in doubt for Sunday's game
Falcons injury report: Julio Jones remains limited
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones remains limited

Atlanta listed seven players as limited on Thursday's injury report
Falcons injury report: Younghoe Koo limited to start the week
news

Falcons injury report: Younghoe Koo limited to start the week

The Atlanta Falcons have begun preparation for their Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a number of notable players were limited in practice
Falcons injury report: Isaiah Oliver questionable vs. 49ers
news

Falcons injury report: Isaiah Oliver questionable vs. 49ers

Coach Dan Quinn did say Friday that the team anticipates Oliver will be ready to go for the matchup

Top News

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks

Who will win, Falcons or Cowboys? Experts' picks

Who will win, Falcons or Cowboys? Experts' picks

Julio Jones on chance to break Roddy White's record, matchup with Cowboys

Julio Jones on chance to break Roddy White's record, matchup with Cowboys

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited in practice 

Advertising