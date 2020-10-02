Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited for second day

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players

Oct 02, 2020 at 04:15 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons are getting a bit healthier ahead of Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, but there are still quite a few players banged up.

After having seven starters miss Thursday's practice, the Falcons were still missing five starters on Friday with one day of practice still remaining. Those who did progress were wide receiver Russell Gage, defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, who were full participants in practice after being limited on Thursday. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dante Fowler were able to practice in a limited fashion for the first time this week. One troubling development for Atlanta involved rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who missed Friday's practice due to a knee injury after practicing fully on Thursday.

Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Thursday Friday
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Full participation Did not participate
T Matt Gono Shoulder Full participation Full participation
S Kendall Sheffield Foot Full participation Full participation
WR Russell Gage Concussion Limited participation Full participation
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Elbow Limited participation Full participation
LB Foye Oluokun Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
T Kaleb McGary Knee Limited participation Limited participation
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Did not participate Did not participate
K Younghoe Koo Right groin Did not participate Did not participate
WR Calvin Ridley Ankle Did not participate Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Ankle Did not participate Limited participation
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
DT Grady Jarrett Hip Did not participate Limited participation
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate Did not participate

Here is the Packers' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Thursday
WR Davante Adams Hamstring Limited participation
CB Jaire Alexander Hand Full participation
DL Kenny Clark Groin Limited participation
TE Josiah Deguara Ankle Did not participate
LB Rashan Gary Ankle Limited participation
G Elgton Jenkins Back/Rib Full participation
LB Christian Kirksey Pectoral Did not participate
WR Allen Lazard Core Did not participate
TE Marcedes Lewis Knee Did not participate
LB Randy Ramsey Groin Limited participation
LB Za'Darius Smith Ankle Limited participation
G/T Billy Turner Knee Full participation

What it means

With one practice to go, the Falcons still have a very large number of starters missing all or some of practice. The Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the first three weeks and would be a tough out even a full strength. Coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism that Atlanta would get back a number of starters who missed the Bears game, and while that may be the case, the Falcons will still likely be banged up to a degree. The biggest blow for Green Bay is losing wide receiver Allen Lazard, who caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' win against the Saints. Lazard played through a core injury in that win, and he is out indefinitely after having surgery on it this week.

