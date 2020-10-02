Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited for second day

The Atlanta Falcons are getting a bit healthier ahead of Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, but there are still quite a few players banged up.
After having seven starters miss Thursday's practice, the Falcons were still missing five starters on Friday with one day of practice still remaining. Those who did progress were wide receiver Russell Gage, defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, who were full participants in practice after being limited on Thursday. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dante Fowler were able to practice in a limited fashion for the first time this week. One troubling development for Atlanta involved rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who missed Friday's practice due to a knee injury after practicing fully on Thursday.
Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Full participation
|Did not participate
|T Matt Gono
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|Full participation
|S Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Full participation
|Full participation
|WR Russell Gage
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|K Younghoe Koo
|Right groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler Jr.
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Hip
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
Here is the Packers' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|WR Davante Adams
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|CB Jaire Alexander
|Hand
|Full participation
|DL Kenny Clark
|Groin
|Limited participation
|TE Josiah Deguara
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|LB Rashan Gary
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|G Elgton Jenkins
|Back/Rib
|Full participation
|LB Christian Kirksey
|Pectoral
|Did not participate
|WR Allen Lazard
|Core
|Did not participate
|TE Marcedes Lewis
|Knee
|Did not participate
|LB Randy Ramsey
|Groin
|Limited participation
|LB Za'Darius Smith
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|G/T Billy Turner
|Knee
|Full participation
What it means
With one practice to go, the Falcons still have a very large number of starters missing all or some of practice. The Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the first three weeks and would be a tough out even a full strength. Coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism that Atlanta would get back a number of starters who missed the Bears game, and while that may be the case, the Falcons will still likely be banged up to a degree. The biggest blow for Green Bay is losing wide receiver Allen Lazard, who caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' win against the Saints. Lazard played through a core injury in that win, and he is out indefinitely after having surgery on it this week.