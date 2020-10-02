Falcons injury report: Julio Jones limited for second day

With one practice to go, the Falcons still have a very large number of starters missing all or some of practice. The Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the first three weeks and would be a tough out even a full strength. Coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism that Atlanta would get back a number of starters who missed the Bears game, and while that may be the case, the Falcons will still likely be banged up to a degree. The biggest blow for Green Bay is losing wide receiver Allen Lazard, who caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' win against the Saints. Lazard played through a core injury in that win, and he is out indefinitely after having surgery on it this week.