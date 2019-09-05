Falcons injury report: Julio Jones a limited participant in practice

Sep 05, 2019 at 04:55 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

With only a handful of days remaining before the Falcons play their first game of the 2019 season against the Minnesota Vikings, star receiver Julio Jones had a lighter than normal practice load.

Jones was listed on the team's official injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The report noted that Jones was held back to get a day of rest and not due to anything injury related although he told the media following practice he was a "little sore". Jones was not the only Falcons player listed on the injury report. Right tackle Matt Gono was downgraded Thursday as a non-participant in practice after going in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Vikings:

Injury Report MIN

