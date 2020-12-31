Falcons injury report: Four starters listed as non participants on estimated report

Atlanta's injury report was quite long as the team begins preparations for its season finale

Dec 31, 2020
The Atlanta Falcons did not practice on Thursday, but they have provided an estimated injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There was no movement on Atlanta's estimated injury report on Thursday, but Friday's report should be more revealing for the season finale. Julio Jones continues to be held out of practice due to his nagging hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play again this season. Darqueze Dennard also missed practice again after not playing on Sunday against the Chiefs due to a quad injury.

Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
DE Steven Means Hand Full participation Full participation
C Matt Hennessy Knee Full participation Full participation
RB Ito Smith Rib Limited participation Limited participation
DE John Cominsky Shoulder Limited participation Limited participation
C Alex Mack Concussion Limited participation N/A
LB Foye Oluokun Ankle Limited participation Limited participation
G James Carpenter Groin Limited participation Limited participation
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Limited participation Limited participation
TE Luke Stocker Elbow Limited participation Limited participation
CB Darqueze Dennard Quad Did not participate Did not participate
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
WR Brandon Powell Foot Did not participate Did not participate
DE Charles Harris Personal matter Did not participate Did not participate

