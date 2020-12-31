Falcons injury report: Four starters listed as non participants on estimated report

The Atlanta Falcons did not practice on Thursday, but they have provided an estimated injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There was no movement on Atlanta's estimated injury report on Thursday, but Friday's report should be more revealing for the season finale. Julio Jones continues to be held out of practice due to his nagging hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play again this season. Darqueze Dennard also missed practice again after not playing on Sunday against the Chiefs due to a quad injury.
Here is the Falcons' estimated injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE Steven Means
|Hand
|Full participation
|Full participation
|C Matt Hennessy
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|RB Ito Smith
|Rib
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE John Cominsky
|Shoulder
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|C Alex Mack
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|N/A
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|TE Luke Stocker
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|CB Darqueze Dennard
|Quad
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|WR Brandon Powell
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|DE Charles Harris
|Personal matter
|Did not participate
|Did not participate