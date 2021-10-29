Falcons injury report: Falcons get good news about A.J. Terrell availability vs. Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons turned in an injury report on Friday, as they always do. There was just no one on it.

Everyone on the active roster is available to head coach Arthur Smith on Sunday against Carolina, a full compliment save those currently on injured reserve.

A.J. Terrell was a question mark to start the week with a concussion, but he was a full participant in the last two practices and is scheduled to play. So is rookie cornerback Avery Williams, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue.

They were the only two on the participation report, with the Falcons in relatively good shape health-wise has we head toward midseason.