Falcons injury report: Austin Hooper logs second day of practice

Not much changed on the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday to Thursday, which could be taken as a good sign.

For the second-straight day, Julio Jones and Austin Hooper - who missed the Falcons' previous game - practiced in a limited fashion. One notable addition to the injury report was starting center Alex Mack, who did not participate in practice. There's nothing to fear on that front, however, as Mack, an 11-year veteran, was given the day off to rest.