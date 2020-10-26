Falcons injury report: Atlanta estimates five starters limited to start short week

The Atlanta Falcons did not practice on Monday, but they did provide an estimated injury report for what things would have looked like if they had been on the field to prepare for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons listed five players on their estimated injury report. Wide receiver Russell Gage and center Alex Mack were the only two players who noticeably left Sunday's game, but they were both able to return to the action. That Atlanta does not list any player as needing to be potentially held out of practice is a positive sign heading into the short week.