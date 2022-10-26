Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford as practice prep for Panthers gets under way

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are experiencing an injury plague in the defensive backfield. A.J. Terrell is battling a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, an ailment that kept him out of Wednesday's practice, per the team participation report.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was also out of action while in the concussion protocol, and head coach Arthur Smith has already ruled him out of the upcoming NFC South clash with the Carolina Panthers.

RELATED CONTENT:

The secondary got some good news, however, with Dee Alford returning to work after missing the last week with a hamstring issue. He was a limited participant, and his workload will be something to monitor throughout the week.

That would be a bonus, considering the secondary is already dealing with the loss of Casey Hayward, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He's expected to be out a significant span.