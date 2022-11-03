Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson, Jaylinn Hawkins as Chargers practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and A.J. Terrell (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice for the second day in a row this week.
Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) remained a full participant. The safety's status will be something to monitor in preparation for Sunday's matchup against the L.A. Chargers.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Inside Tori's Notebook: Drake London's subtle impact, Cornell Armstrong targets and more from big win
- Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Rashaan Evans and Terry Fontenot's approach to NFL trade deadline
- Younghoe Koo's value analyzed after game-winning field goal
- Bair: Falcons sit atop NFC South, what it'll take to remain there
Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga did not participate due to personal reasons. This is not injury related.