Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson, Jaylinn Hawkins as Chargers practice week continues

Chuma Edoga was also listed on Thursday's participation report 

Nov 03, 2022 at 04:35 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and A.J. Terrell (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice for the second day in a row this week.

Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) remained a full participant. The safety's status will be something to monitor in preparation for Sunday's matchup against the L.A. Chargers.

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga did not participate due to personal reasons. This is not injury related.

