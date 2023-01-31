Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense

Gray worked with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on Tennessee Titans staff

Jan 31, 2023 at 03:24 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have hired respected defensive mind Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense, the team announced on Monday.

Gray was most recently Green Bay defensive passing game coordinator.

RELATED CONTENT:

He also has some familiarity with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after working with him on the Tennessee's coaching staff. He was Titans defensive coordinator from 2011-13, the last time he held such a post. He was also Bills DC from 2001-05.

Smith worked under Gray in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach before switching to the offensive side of the ball the following year.

During Gray's time as Titans DC, he had the No. 8-ranked scoring defense in 2011. In 2012, the Titans ranked seventh in interceptions and 10th in sacks. He also led some top defenses during his tenure as Buffalo's coordinator.

Gray and Smith also worked together in Washington from 2007-08, when Grady was defensive backs coach and Smith was a defensive quality control coach.

Gray has primarily been a defensive backs coach in the NFL, most recently with Green Bay and Minnesota.

He was a two-time second-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler as a defensive back, who played for the Rams, the Houston Oilers (now the Titans) and Buccaneers.

AF_2022_2023-Season-Ticket-Deposit-Campaign-Paid-Social-IPTV-16x9

Place Your Deposit for 2023 Season Tickets

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

David Lee Windecher named Atlanta Falcons 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker of the year

news

Long days, early mornings and sacrifice key to Marquice Williams rising up the ranks

Williams is ready for opportunity to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl

news

Why Charles London coaching Senior Bowl is a win-win for him and the Falcons

The team's QB coach will call plays, run attack as American team offensive coordinator

news

Everything Arthur Smith said about Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen has familiarity with Falcons coaches and personnel

news

Why the Falcons have vested interest in the Senior Bowl

Though a large contingency of Falcons representatives will be in Las Vegas for the Shrine Bowl, the Senior Bowl remains an important and prosperous "touchpoint" for Falcons decision makers.

news

'The adaptability, having that growth mindset, and then being able to compete': Marquice Williams on first Shrine Bowl practice

The East-West Shrine Bowl game will be played on Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium

news

Five things to know about new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen

For starters, he's a coach who speaks the same language as Arthur Smith. They want to coach some "big, nasty" linemen at the line of scrimmage.

news

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta

Nielsen has been with New Orleans since 2017, most recently serving as the Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator.

news

Will Falcons add top talent to young secondary featuring A.J. Terrell? -- Falcons Breakdown

The Falcons could go big on a cornerback or add better depth and stick with starters they've got.

news

Troy Andersen's consistency gave way to a productive rookie season -- Rookie Review

Andersen finished with the sixth-most tackles by a rookie linebacker in 2022

news

Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen: Will Atlanta keep their 2022 ILBs together in 2023? -- Falcons breakdown

This trio of inside linebackers were an important part of the 2022 defense's growth last season, but with a new defensive coordinator coming in, will the Falcons choose to keep the trio together?

Top News

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense

Long days, early mornings and sacrifice key to Marquice Williams rising up the ranks

Why Charles London coaching Senior Bowl is a win-win for him and the Falcons

Everything Arthur Smith said about Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen

Advertising