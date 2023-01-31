Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense

The Falcons have hired respected defensive mind Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense, the team announced on Monday.

Gray was most recently Green Bay defensive passing game coordinator.

RELATED CONTENT:

He also has some familiarity with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after working with him on the Tennessee's coaching staff. He was Titans defensive coordinator from 2011-13, the last time he held such a post. He was also Bills DC from 2001-05.

Smith worked under Gray in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach before switching to the offensive side of the ball the following year.

During Gray's time as Titans DC, he had the No. 8-ranked scoring defense in 2011. In 2012, the Titans ranked seventh in interceptions and 10th in sacks. He also led some top defenses during his tenure as Buffalo's coordinator.

Gray and Smith also worked together in Washington from 2007-08, when Grady was defensive backs coach and Smith was a defensive quality control coach.

Gray has primarily been a defensive backs coach in the NFL, most recently with Green Bay and Minnesota.