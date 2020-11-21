Falcons flex Kurt Benkert to active roster for Saints game

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that quarterback Kurt Benkert has been designated a COVID-19 flex to their active roster for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

It's the first time this season that Benkert has been called up to the active roster for a game, but the Falcons have used one of their practice squad protections for him often throughout the year. Benkert has been with the team since he signed as an undrafted college free agent out of Virginia.