Falcons finally find long-term fit at left guard in Matthew Bergeron -- Rookie Review

A look back

After ranking as the No. 1 Canadian prospect entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons moved up in the second round to draft Bergeron, sending their Nos. 44 and 110 overall picks to the Colts for the No. 38 overall pick.

Bergeron took hold of the starting left guard spot from the beginning of training camp and never let it go. He displayed a steadiness the Falcons haven't seen at the position in years. In fact, as Scott Bair pointed out in his End of Seasons Awards article, Bergeron ended up playing a team-high 1,129 offensive snaps.

"He is about as good of a rookie in the NFL as you can possibly find," Lindstrom said of Bergeron. "He's been a phenomenal addition to our room. His approach, the style in which he plays, how quickly he's learning. ... He's doing phenomenal."

According to Pro Football Focus, Lindstrom ranked as the best guard in the league. Bergeron came in at No. 38 overall. He was the fourth-best ranked guard in the 2023 rookie class.

What Bergeron learned in 2023: How to be a left guard

The most significant note about Bergeron's first year in the league is that prior to said first year, he had never taken a single live-game rep at left guard. Bergeron was a four-year starting tackle at Syracuse. Never once did he take a snap beside the center in college. In fact, the first time Bergeron even took a practice rep at the guard position was at the Senior Bowl last January.

So, everything Bergeron learned about being a professional guard, he learned on the fly and in game-time scenarios. Talk about a trial by fire.

This was also something the Falcons tried with former college-tackle-turned-pro-guard Jalen Mayfield. It didn't work out for Mayfield as the Falcons parted ways with him last year after drafting him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The pressure was on to make sure that didn't happen for Bergeron, and it didn't. The Falcons found success with Syracuse product.

Bergeron was only penalized four times through 17 games, while six sacks and 33 pressures were attributed to him, per PFF. For someone who had the snap count Bergeron did while actively learning a new position against some of the league's best interior defensive linemen, that stat line is not too shabby for a rookie lineman and is indicative of more positive play to come for Bergeron as his career continues.

"I got used to playing guard; everything happens faster so I got better on (on the timing of) my hands and feet," Bergeron said towards the end of the 2023 season. "It's been a constant growth."

Areas for improvement: Consistency from pass blocking to run blocking

Take as much of this section with a grain of salt, as majority of these stats are pulled from PFF. However, these grades do help paint a more complete picture of where Bergeron could improve by way of consistency in blocking.

There were times in 2023 where Bergeron's pass blocking grades suffered as his run blocking grades came in high, and vice versa.

Both Carolina games and the Minnesota loss saw Bergeron record three of his highest pass blocking grades on the season. In those same games, though, he had some of his lowest run blocking grades.

Against Arizona, Chicago and Green Bay, Bergeron's run blocking grades were solid, but his pass blocking grades were on the low side, never topping a 50.1 grade.