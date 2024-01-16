Falcons End of Season Awards: 2023 edition

Offensive Player of the Year: RB Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson was the first running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 8 overall, higher than anyone at his position since Saquon Barkley in 2018. That led the analytics community and draft analysts to criticize the pick as too high and way too early despite the uncontested notion that Robinson was awesome.

Of that, there is no doubt. Robinson plays the position unlike many others, with the agility and football instinct required to make magic happen. He did that time and again for the Falcons en route to a stellar first season. Robinson finished 1,463 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns, with 976 yards coming on the ground.

His change of direction, elusiveness and rare combination of speed, shiftiness and power made him one of the NFL's best running backs as a rookie. Robinson steadiness and highlight-reel capability left some to wonder why he didn't get the ball even more.

During a year in which Falcons offensive inconsistency reigned, Robinson was a reliable talent who could be counted on to produce. That's why he's our offensive player of the year after an excellent first season, with promise of even better down the road.