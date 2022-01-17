Falcons donate to social justice organizations in honor of MLK Day

The Falcons are making donations to social justice organizations, on behalf of their players, in honor of Monday's MLK Day.

The players, led by edge rusher Brandon Copeland, chose to contribute to the Rehabilitation Enables Dreams and Foreverfamily organizations on a holiday that celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s immense contributions to the civil rights movement in this country.

Rehabilitation Enables Dreams is an Atlanta-based organization committed to keeping people out of the criminal justice system through programs teaching social, financial, and civic literacy to youth with nonviolent offenses referred to the courts. Kids in the program are treated as students, not criminals, and their records are expunged after completing courses of study. They're also referred to educational institutions or given help finding employment opportunities to help them thrive.

Learn more about Rehabilitation Enables Dreams, to become a mentor or donate to this cause right here.

Foreverfamily, also based in Atlanta, provides services to children with incarcerated parents and their families. The organization conducts visitation trips, youth leadership programs and support for caregivers. There are also parent workshops and re-entry assistance for those incarcerated, helping families through difficult times.

For ways to donate, volunteer or find greater detail about Foreverfamily, click right here.