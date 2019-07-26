Falcons players taking action to address social justice issues within community

The Falcons' mission to make a difference within the community extended to their final week of organized team activities, during which they participated in a social justice-related activity every single day.

On June 3, three rising seniors from two local high schools were invited to the Falcons' practice facility, IBM Performance Field, and paired with a player for a day. This experience was meant to help instill leadership characteristics and share the Falcons' culture with the students.

The following day, the Falcons hosted teens involved with Foreverfamily, a state-wide organization that focuses on providing services to children with incarcerated parents and their families. The team was joined by former NFL players Takeo Spikes and Adalius Thomas, who spoke with the teens about goal setting and creating positive habits.

Michael Bennett and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner joined Campbell and Allen on June 5 for a trip to the Atlanta Youth Detention Center as part of the Showcase Group program, which focuses on therapeutic interventions and life skill building for youth involved in the criminal justice system.

"I have a lot of personal experience with my area of Social Justice, which is visiting adults and youth within the criminal system," Campbell said. "I think it's just important to be able to go sit down with them because from my experience to sit down with guys who have been in and out of the prison system and hear them say that me coming to talk to them is motivation and it is vice versa. Me going to talk to them is motivation because that is not where I want to be and that's not where they want to be. A lot of the guys I met were intelligent but just happened to make mistakes along the way."

On June 6, Quinn was joined by Damontae Kazee and Ryan Neal for the final police ride-along of the offseason. The next day, the Falcons' 2019 rookie class as well as Giorgio Tavecchio, Alex Gray and Schweitzer worked with Atlanta police officers on a Habitat for Humanity build to provide a new home for a resident on the westside.

The Falcons' player-led and player-formed Social Justice Players Committee has spent the past two years striving to close the gap in understanding on many social justice issues. By working with other organizations to create change at the grassroots level, the Falcons are hoping to make an impact far beyond the football field.