Falcons Daily: 'You want to be the aggressor': How the offensive line has Falcons running strong

That drive comes from their captain, their tone setter.

Jake Matthews is not a flashy player. He won't fill a notebook with outlandish quotes or trash talk. He is a grinder, a pro's pro who you can trust to be in the right spot, trust to go to work every day, trust that he'll be ready to go on Sundays. He knows what it takes to be successful in this league, at his position.

"It's almost boring," Matthews said. "It's doing the little things right over and over and over again. It might not be flashy or exciting, but it's in the mundane where you can really make progress. …It takes a lot of focus and grind to compete at this level. You can't let emotion get in your way. You've got to bring it every day."

All that hard work is starting to pay off. Their efforts are getting noticed by national analysts, especially those who pay close attention to the game film.

The offensive linemen don't care much about that.

"Man, I take it day by day, week by week, practice by practice, lift by lift," left guard Elijah Wilkinson said. "That's how you have to take it in order to be able to focus each week and execute at a high level. There's no room in the day to ponder what has happened or how good you did or what will happen in the future. You have to focus on the present and be locked in or you'll get beat."